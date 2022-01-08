Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Update

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 29.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 2,974,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

