Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.