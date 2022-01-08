Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,144.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

