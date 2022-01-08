Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 299 ($4.03) to GBX 292 ($3.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a report on Monday, October 18th.

LON:CCR opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.10) on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.02. The firm has a market cap of £904.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

