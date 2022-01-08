Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expands By 25.8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

