Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Rises By 21.9%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 3,254,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,783. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

