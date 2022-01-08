Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Rises By 21.9%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 3,254,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,783. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
