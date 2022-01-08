Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Rises By 20.0%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. AMREP has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

