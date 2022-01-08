Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Drops By 29.4%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

