Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Drops By 40.2%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASZ stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 1,601,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 152.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

