Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Decreases By 31.5%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.66. 446,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

