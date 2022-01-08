Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Grows By 27.4%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 676.7 days.

AZIHF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Azimut has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZIHF. Societe Generale raised Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

