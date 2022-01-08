Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Drops By 26.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.80 on Friday. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

