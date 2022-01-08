Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 33.5%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 831.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

BAWAG Group stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

