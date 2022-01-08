Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Increases By 30.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUK. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CUK stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $27.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 286,576 shares during the last quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

