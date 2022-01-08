Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expands By 23.9%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 713,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
