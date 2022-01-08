Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expands By 23.9%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 713,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

