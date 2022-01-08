Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Increases By 32.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 16,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Chewy has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

