Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Increases By 21.6%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 394,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $11.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 260,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average is $171.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $191.35.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

