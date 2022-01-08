Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rises By 24.5%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.6 days.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

