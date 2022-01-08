Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Expands By 25.3%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 811,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,124. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

