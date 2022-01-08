Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Expands By 22.1%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE UAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $927.75 million, a PE ratio of 2,171.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.