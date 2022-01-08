Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 37.4%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DENKF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.