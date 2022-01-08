Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Decreases By 43.8%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,818,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

