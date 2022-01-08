Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 52.0%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 63,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,185. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

