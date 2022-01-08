Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Drops By 46.8%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENGIY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 214,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.