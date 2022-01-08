Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Declines By 25.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DALI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $27.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.