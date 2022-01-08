Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Declines By 25.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DALI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

