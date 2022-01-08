Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Decreases By 44.9%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.03. 717,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,567. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

