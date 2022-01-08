Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Expands By 19.7%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.