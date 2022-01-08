Short Interest in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Rises By 19.4%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

