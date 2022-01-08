Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Drops By 45.0%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
About Global Fashion Group
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.