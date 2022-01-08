Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Drops By 45.0%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

