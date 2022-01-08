Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 32.5%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VPN stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.