Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Declines By 60.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
GZUHY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties
