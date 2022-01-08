Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Declines By 60.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GZUHY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

