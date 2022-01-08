Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Drops By 50.7%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

