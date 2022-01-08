Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Drops By 48.8%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,907. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

