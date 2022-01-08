Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 54.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INBP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 63.18% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

