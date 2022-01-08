Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 54.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

INBP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 63.18% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

