Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Drops By 50.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF opened at $4,308.28 on Friday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $4,308.28 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,142.24.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

