Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Rises By 110.3%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $127.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.45 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

