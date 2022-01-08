Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 22.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ADRNY opened at $34.75 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
