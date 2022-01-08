Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Grows By 22.9%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ADRNY opened at $34.75 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

