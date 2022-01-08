Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 122.8%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.