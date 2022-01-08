Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 122.8%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

