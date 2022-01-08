Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Grows By 33.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,773. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

