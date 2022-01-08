Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Increases By 20.8%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,278,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 5,197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of MEDIF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,198. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

