Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Declines By 59.0%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Friday. 9,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

