Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 33.9%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 13,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,201. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

