Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Drops By 33.9%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 13,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,201. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
