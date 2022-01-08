Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rises By 26.1%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OCINF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. OCI has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

