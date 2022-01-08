Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Grows By 26.5%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 531,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 over the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 139,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

