Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Drops By 65.5%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PV. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,071. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

