Short Interest in ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Drops By 45.0%

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,985,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,320,883. ProBility Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

