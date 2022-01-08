Short Interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Declines By 31.7%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 195,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,167. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.