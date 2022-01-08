Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expands By 32.5%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

