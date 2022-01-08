Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Grows By 28.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.16. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

