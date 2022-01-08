Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Drops By 29.8%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE SBII opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sandbridge X2 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBII. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

